Previous
Photo 1132
Clematis Blossom - Back View
Taken toward evening. I liked the way the setting sun was illuminating these blossoms!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
clematis
Heather
ace
That's beautiful, Barb! I love your composition and the backlit purple petals! Fav
June 21st, 2025
