Previous
Clematis Blossom - Back View by bjywamer
Photo 1132

Clematis Blossom - Back View

Taken toward evening. I liked the way the setting sun was illuminating these blossoms!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
That's beautiful, Barb! I love your composition and the backlit purple petals! Fav
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact