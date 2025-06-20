Sign up
Photo 1133
Garden Visitor
I love magpies but they rarely sit still long enough for me to get a photo! When I took this photo there were actually four magpies in our garden and they flitted around for quite awhile!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
20th June 2025 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
magpies
KV
ace
This one seems to be very focused on something… maybe getting ready to fly.
June 22nd, 2025
