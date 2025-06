Nasturtiums

All three of my hanging baskets look full and green like this one but not a single flower bud on any of them!!! In reading about them online it sounds as though the soil in the baskets is too nitrogen-rich... Hoping I can find something at the plant nursery where I bought them to amend the soil and encourage some blooming! I've NEVER encountered this with my yearly nasturtiums!



