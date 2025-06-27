Previous
Biking Sculpture by bjywamer
Photo 1139

Biking Sculpture

This sculpture is outside of a big, new sporting goods store at the mall in Missoula. We've never been in the store but, years ago, it was the type store we might frequent for camping supplies, etc.

27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

