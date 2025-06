Fisherman Sculpture

This is another sculpture outside of a big, new sporting goods store in Missoula. I couldn't capture the top of his fishing line, nor the fish on the other end. Another sculpture there is of a snow (or skate?) boarder. Since we rarely go through the mall's large parking lot, it's not one I'll be photographing. But it's equally impressive!



