Calendula by bjywamer
Photo 1145

Calendula

These flowers must self-seed, as they reappear in my garden every year, even though my research into them says they are annuals... They are definitely bright and cheery! 🌼☺️

11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Joan Robillard ace
Delightful
July 11th, 2025  
