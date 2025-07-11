Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1145
Calendula
These flowers must self-seed, as they reappear in my garden every year, even though my research into them says they are annuals... They are definitely bright and cheery! 🌼☺️
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4272
photos
89
followers
105
following
313% complete
View this month »
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
Latest from all albums
1564
1565
1566
1567
1144
670
1568
1145
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th July 2025 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
calendulas
Joan Robillard
ace
Delightful
July 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close