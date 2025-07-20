Previous
Ready For Battle by bjywamer
Ready For Battle

I managed to capture this hummingbird displaying its battle form. Still looking for anyone who can provide an ID of these that frequent our feeder. Their backs appear to be green...

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
20th July 2025

Barb

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful expression
July 21st, 2025  
