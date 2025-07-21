Previous
A Metalwork Grizzly Bear Sculpture by bjywamer
A Metalwork Grizzly Bear Sculpture

This bear sculpture sits outside of McKenzie River Pizza restaurant where friends took us to lunch Sunday after church. I thought it very appropriate for here in Montana. ☺️

