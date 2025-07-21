Sign up
A Metalwork Grizzly Bear Sculpture
This bear sculpture sits outside of McKenzie River Pizza restaurant where friends took us to lunch Sunday after church. I thought it very appropriate for here in Montana. ☺️
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
0
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
art
sculptures
street art
missoula
