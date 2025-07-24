Previous
Another West Highland Cow... by bjywamer
Another West Highland Cow...

This one wouldn't look at me, so I settled for a side view. I think these cows are so attractive and I've heard they are fairly gentle. ☺️ If I could, I'd have one for a pet! LOL

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Barb

@bjywamer
Christine Sztukowski ace
These horns always are amazing
July 26th, 2025  
