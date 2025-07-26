Sign up
Photo 1156
8:45 p.m. View - Different Direction
I thought these clouds were so beautiful, but things got even better about 40 minutes later (see my 365 album of today)!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs..all are always so appreciated!
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th July 2025 8:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
evening
Diane
ace
This is pretty, too.
July 28th, 2025
