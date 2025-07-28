Previous
A Momentary Rest.. by bjywamer
Photo 1158

A Momentary Rest..

Our hummingbirds don't often sit like this, and when they do it is not for long...

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are so appreciated!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
317% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A sweet capture! Fav
July 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Ooh wow
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact