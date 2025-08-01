Previous
An Attractive Barn by bjywamer
Photo 1160

An Attractive Barn

I love taking photos of barns, especially ones that are not brand new. This one looks to be well kept but not newly established.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
