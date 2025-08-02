Previous
Could This Be A Fixer Upper? by bjywamer
Photo 1161

Could This Be A Fixer Upper?

I love old trucks and this one seems as though it could still have good bones... We have a friend in Alaska that restores old trucks. Would love to see what he could do with this one!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are highly appreciated!
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Gorgeous old rusty truck! I’d suggest a slightly tighter crop on the left side to get rid of the newer vehicle or just remove it with editing. Just a thought. The truck looks great against that neat barn.
August 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
@kvphoto I did crop some out but could try getting in tighter. I haven't really mastered using Photoshop to remove unwanted things... Thanks for dropping by with a helpful comment! 😊
August 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
@kvphoto What do you think? Better?
August 2nd, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
August 2nd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Bit of sandpaper ... lick of paint ... good as new!! ;-)
August 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cool image
August 2nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great rusty textures
August 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact