Previous
Photo 1161
Could This Be A Fixer Upper?
I love old trucks and this one seems as though it could still have good bones... We have a friend in Alaska that restores old trucks. Would love to see what he could do with this one!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are highly appreciated!
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
7
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4325
photos
93
followers
108
following
KV
ace
Gorgeous old rusty truck! I’d suggest a slightly tighter crop on the left side to get rid of the newer vehicle or just remove it with editing. Just a thought. The truck looks great against that neat barn.
August 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
@kvphoto
I did crop some out but could try getting in tighter. I haven't really mastered using Photoshop to remove unwanted things... Thanks for dropping by with a helpful comment! 😊
August 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
@kvphoto
What do you think? Better?
August 2nd, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
August 2nd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Bit of sandpaper ... lick of paint ... good as new!! ;-)
August 2nd, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cool image
August 2nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great rusty textures
August 2nd, 2025
