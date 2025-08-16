Previous
Delectable Trio by bjywamer
Photo 1172

Delectable Trio

I just love these roses which start out as a deep pink bud, blossom.into a softer pink, and then fade to a faint pink/white. So happy to be getting a second blooming out of my favorite Rose bush!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
321% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
What a lovely range of colours- all so beautiful! Fav
August 19th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact