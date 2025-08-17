Sign up
Previous
Photo 1173
A View Of A Portion Of Our Main Garden
I am so happy that the volunteer sunflowers finally appeared once more, even if a bit later than normal! So nice to still be enjoying them as summer is nearing its end!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
Views
5
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
11th August 2025 6:46pm
Tags
garden
,
summer
,
birdhouse
,
sunflowers
