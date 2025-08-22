Previous
Plum Closeup by bjywamer
Plum Closeup

Anyone recognize this variety?

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
Barb

ace
@bjywamer
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
August 24th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely.
August 24th, 2025  
