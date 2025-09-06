Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1180
Wooly Bums
I liked this rear view of two very shaggy sheep! The white one appears to be very broad in the bum, but I imagine that it's mostly its wool. Wonder what the wool would weigh if all sheared off...
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4387
photos
94
followers
109
following
323% complete
View this month »
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
Latest from all albums
1608
1178
1609
1179
1610
1180
1611
1181
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
3rd September 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
sheep
,
livestock
John Falconer
ace
Lovely rear ends. Maybe 4-6kgs
September 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close