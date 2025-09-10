Previous
Heavenly Sunshine by bjywamer
Heavenly Sunshine

I love how the sun's rays were breaking through the clouds!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
Barb

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful! You can almost hear the angels singing.
September 12th, 2025  
