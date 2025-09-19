Sign up
Previous
Photo 1185
Dr. Mucus
I don't know that this is a cartoon character? But this is St. Luke Hospital's offering for the annual Ronan hay bale decorating competition. I thought it was very clever!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
autumn
,
ronan
,
hay bale competition
Dorothy
ace
Good one.
September 20th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
this one's jolly!
September 20th, 2025
