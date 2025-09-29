One Of Three...

Previous
I planted three hanging baskets with nasturtium plants early in the summer, as I have always done. This year, while their foliage was full and beautiful, not one of them had any buds on them? 🤔 I was baffled as to why, so did a bit of research and learned that the soil was probably too nitrogen rich and low on potassium. After giving them multiple feedings with potassium-rich fertilizer each of the three plants really took off and began to bloom! 😊 This is what one of them looks like today!

