One Of Three...

I planted three hanging baskets with nasturtium plants early in the summer, as I have always done. This year, while their foliage was full and beautiful, not one of them had any buds on them? 🤔 I was baffled as to why, so did a bit of research and learned that the soil was probably too nitrogen rich and low on potassium. After giving them multiple feedings with potassium-rich fertilizer each of the three plants really took off and began to bloom! 😊 This is what one of them looks like today!



