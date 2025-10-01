Previous
Onset Of Autumn... by bjywamer
Photo 1191

Onset Of Autumn...

A pond we pass quite frequently. I love the changes that Autumn brings!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are highly appreciated!
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact