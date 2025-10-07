Previous
A Bad Fright... by bjywamer
A Bad Fright...

Today I had a bad fright as our sliding glass door (the outer portion, which thankfully was safety glass) exploded with an ear-shattering noise. Ken was on the riding mower just beyond our back deck and we could only conclude that the mower somehow threw rocks from our fire pit against the door! Sadly, after our $1000 deductible, it doesn't pay to submit a claim to our homeowners' insurance. We managed to get all the broken glass out and swept up so at least we aren't looking through the spider web you can see in this photo. It was like that from top to bottom! Now single pane, which won't help keep the winter cold out. 🥺

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
Heather ace
This is a fabulous abstract image, Barb, but what a frightening experience! Thankfully, no one (you or Ken) was hurt by the flying glass!
October 9th, 2025  
