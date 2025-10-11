Previous
Autumn Colors by bjywamer
Photo 1194

Autumn Colors

This pretty bush grows at the corner of our house. I don't know what it is, since it was here when we bought our home eight years ago. Thought it looked pretty against the blue sky!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are highly appreciated!
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Barb

@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Heather ace
Gorgeous colours and composition, Barb! I tried google lens: a Korean mountain ash tree...? Does that sound possible? Fav
October 12th, 2025  
