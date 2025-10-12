Sign up
Photo 1196
Just Over Neighbor's Garage....
I so enjoy the Fall colors as they begin to appear. This tree was one of the first to show the changing of the season.
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
2
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4440
photos
93
followers
93
following
328% complete
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1195
710
1633
1196
1634
1197
1635
1198
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
11th October 2025 6:15pm
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
october
,
montana
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful Barb….the yellows are the nicest…..
October 20th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
October 20th, 2025
