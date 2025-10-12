Previous
Next
Just Over Neighbor's Garage.... by bjywamer
Photo 1196

Just Over Neighbor's Garage....

I so enjoy the Fall colors as they begin to appear. This tree was one of the first to show the changing of the season.

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
328% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful Barb….the yellows are the nicest…..
October 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
October 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact