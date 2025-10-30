Previous
View From Church by bjywamer
Photo 1203

View From Church

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
329% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact