A Popular Feeding Stanchion by bjywamer
Photo 1205

A Popular Feeding Stanchion

Every time we pass by this particular place (usually once a week) there are horses here feeding. Don't know if maybe we are fairly consistent as regards to time of day, or just what... Always enjoy seeing them!
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
