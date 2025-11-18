Sign up
Previous
Photo 1207
Early Morning Fog
This is the place directly behind our home. Just liked the look of it with the outdoor light in the early morning fog.
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4476
photos
93
followers
92
following
330% complete
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
718
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1207
719
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
18th November 2025 8:29am
morning
,
autumn
,
neighbors
,
fig
Babs
ace
Very atmospheric.
November 19th, 2025
