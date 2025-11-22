Previous
Pretty Whitetail Doe by bjywamer
Pretty Whitetail Doe

I think she was aware of us as you can her ears cocked back listening intently. Was happy she didn't immediately run off!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very graceful
November 26th, 2025  
Christina ace
Gorgeous wee thing
November 26th, 2025  
Tia ace
Such beautiful tones in this.
November 26th, 2025  
