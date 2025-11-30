Sign up
Photo 1211
Photo 1211
A Distant Scene from the Road Home
Another one taken while underway on the road home. Taken out the passenger window. The blur of movement is visible all across the bottom but I still like it!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
0
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4490
photos
93
followers
93
following
331% complete
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
721
1657
1210
1658
1659
1660
1211
722
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
30th November 2025 2:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
scenery
,
montana
