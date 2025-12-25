Merry Christmas!

Our oldest grandson added more tree decorations while I was picking Ken up from the hospital for the day. Yes, for any who have wondered, we got permission to bring Ken home just for the day to celebrate with our son and his wife and two of our grand boys. It took a group effort, as Ken's legs still won't adequately support him and he needs help of two strong people to get him into a standing position. He will have major back surgery on January 7th, followed by rehab to rebuild leg strength. Very uncertain at the moment about when he can return home fulltime. Prayers for his full recovery would be most welcome!



Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!