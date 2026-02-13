Bitterroot Mountains

This is the view from the home of a widow lady who sold us a Sit-to-stand to help in moving Ken around our home once he's discharged from the Village Rehab. Her home was at the dead end of an unpaved road which winds its way up a mountainside outside of Stevensville, Montana. The Rehab gave us permission to take Ken on the drive there, so he had about a three-hour excursion with us to this place with an incomparable view. 😊



