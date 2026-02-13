Previous
Bitterroot Mountains by bjywamer
Bitterroot Mountains

This is the view from the home of a widow lady who sold us a Sit-to-stand to help in moving Ken around our home once he's discharged from the Village Rehab. Her home was at the dead end of an unpaved road which winds its way up a mountainside outside of Stevensville, Montana. The Rehab gave us permission to take Ken on the drive there, so he had about a three-hour excursion with us to this place with an incomparable view. 😊

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
Louise & Ken ace
What wonderful news you you AND Ken to spend time away together and to share (with us, also!) this beautiful sight!
March 2nd, 2026  
