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Previous
Photo 1222
"Oh? You Want My Photo? How's This Pose?"
Love how alert Mr. Squirrel was in this photo! If I had the time to learn more about photo editing, I'd remove the cord that appears to come out of his head...
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are so very appreciated!
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4538
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94
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94
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334% complete
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Photo Details
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2
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2
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1
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Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th March 2026 9:27am
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animals
,
backyard
,
squirrels
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 17th, 2026
Heather
ace
No worries about the cord, Barb! This is such a cute shot! That's one fabulous tail, and those little "hands" clutched in front get me every time! Fav
March 17th, 2026
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