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Previous
Photo 1224
A Curious House Finch
This is the first finch I've seen this Spring. I love the expression I caught on this one!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Other Favs of Mine
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NIKON D5600
Taken
15th March 2026 10:24am
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birds
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spring
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finches
Heather
ace
Yes- that's a great capture, Barb! I love that expression! I find finches hard to capture too, so you did well on both fronts! Fav
March 22nd, 2026
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