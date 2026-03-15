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A Curious House Finch by bjywamer
Photo 1224

A Curious House Finch

This is the first finch I've seen this Spring. I love the expression I caught on this one!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Heather ace
Yes- that's a great capture, Barb! I love that expression! I find finches hard to capture too, so you did well on both fronts! Fav
March 22nd, 2026  
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