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Previous
Photo 1225
Mid-Yawn?
Caught Pippi at a funny moment! Think it was a yawn! 🥱
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Other Favs of Mine
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NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd March 2026 1:28pm
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