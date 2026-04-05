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Our Gentle, Middle Grandson by bjywamer
Photo 1226

Our Gentle, Middle Grandson

I love this photo of Logan, taken around our Easter dinner table!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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