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Previous
Photo 1226
Our Gentle, Middle Grandson
I love this photo of Logan, taken around our Easter dinner table!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Other Favs of Mine
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NIKON D5600
Taken
5th April 2026 1:09pm
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