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Fireworks #2 by bjywamer
Photo 1230

Fireworks #2

I don't recall if this one burst into a grand display or not. But I was happy to capture it on its way skyward.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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