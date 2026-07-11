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Previous
Photo 1231
Welcome!
Self-explanatory! Location of the Patriotic Fire Hydrant Tour.
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Other Favs of Mine
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NIKON D5600
Taken
8th July 2026 9:43am
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