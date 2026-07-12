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Previous
Photo 1232
Repurposed!
I like how this old truck was repurposed to celebrate the 2026 4th of July! The fire hydrant near this one was untitled on the tour map but I will post it in my main album anyway.
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are so very appreciated!
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Other Favs of Mine
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NIKON D5600
Taken
8th July 2026 9:42am
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