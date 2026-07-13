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Ken and Scout by bjywamer
Photo 1233

Ken and Scout

Just as I was about to take Ken's photo (because he's wearing the new shirt I ordered for him) this little, furry photobomber jumped up to greet him. I think it made for a pretty cute photo! 😊

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Barb

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@bjywamer
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Marj ace
What an adorable photobomber! Ken's new shirt looks fantastic
July 13th, 2026  
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