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Previous
Photo 1233
Ken and Scout
Just as I was about to take Ken's photo (because he's wearing the new shirt I ordered for him) this little, furry photobomber jumped up to greet him. I think it made for a pretty cute photo! 😊
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Other Favs of Mine
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Jitterbug Smart4
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13th July 2026 9:03am
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Marj
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What an adorable photobomber! Ken's new shirt looks fantastic
July 13th, 2026
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