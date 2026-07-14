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Previous
Photo 1234
"America the Beautiful" by Steve Eberhardt
This was as the next fire hydrant in line on the tour map. I didn't find it to be as impressive as many of the others but
took a photo anyway simply as a kind of "diary" shot...
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Album
Other Favs of Mine
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NIKON D5600
Taken
8th July 2026 9:44am
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4th of july
Beverley
ace
beautiful... super find
July 14th, 2026
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