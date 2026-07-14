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"America the Beautiful" by Steve Eberhardt by bjywamer
Photo 1234

"America the Beautiful" by Steve Eberhardt

This was as the next fire hydrant in line on the tour map. I didn't find it to be as impressive as many of the others but
took a photo anyway simply as a kind of "diary" shot...
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
338% complete

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Beverley ace
beautiful... super find
July 14th, 2026  
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