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Photo 1236
Bison Range Whitetail Doe
We were blessed to see lots of wildlife during this day visit with my brother to the Bison Range!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
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Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
15th July 2026 7:56am
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animals
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wildlife
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deer
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bison range
Heather
ace
Such a beauty! I love how she seems to be prancing through the field. You got a lot of great shots on this trip, Barb! Fav
July 24th, 2026
Marj
ace
So graceful. Wonderful capture.
July 24th, 2026
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