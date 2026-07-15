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Bison Range Whitetail Doe by bjywamer
Photo 1236

Bison Range Whitetail Doe

We were blessed to see lots of wildlife during this day visit with my brother to the Bison Range!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
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Heather ace
Such a beauty! I love how she seems to be prancing through the field. You got a lot of great shots on this trip, Barb! Fav
July 24th, 2026  
Marj ace
So graceful. Wonderful capture.
July 24th, 2026  
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