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Previous
Photo 1235
Amish Transportation
Seen while in Plains for the Patriotic Fire Hydrant Tour!
Thanks for every view, comment, and favs! All are very appreciated!
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th July 2026 9:48am
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horse
,
buggy
,
transportation
,
amish
Beverley
ace
Lovely to see…
July 16th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A simpler way to travel
July 16th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely rural scene fv!
July 16th, 2026
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