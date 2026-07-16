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Amish Transportation by bjywamer
Photo 1235

Amish Transportation

Seen while in Plains for the Patriotic Fire Hydrant Tour!

Thanks for every view, comment, and favs! All are very appreciated!
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Beverley ace
Lovely to see…
July 16th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
A simpler way to travel
July 16th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely rural scene fv!
July 16th, 2026  
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