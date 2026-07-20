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Previous
Photo 1236
My Hydrangea
Hydrangeas are a big favorite of mine and I finally have one that is thriving! The color of this one is called Bubblegum! ☺️
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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Other Favs of Mine
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NIKON D5600
Taken
20th July 2026 2:45pm
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summer
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hydrangeas
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