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My Hydrangea by bjywamer
Photo 1236

My Hydrangea

Hydrangeas are a big favorite of mine and I finally have one that is thriving! The color of this one is called Bubblegum! ☺️

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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