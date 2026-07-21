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Family... by bjywamer
Photo 1237

Family...

I love this photo of my nephew, Ashton, and his girlfriend, Elle, who are visiting us from Kentucky. It will be sad to see them head home in just a few more days...

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
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gloria jones ace
A handsome couple. Lovely lighting and pose
July 22nd, 2026  
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