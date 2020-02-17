Previous
Joshua 24:15 by bjywamer
7 / 365

Joshua 24:15

My talented woodworker husband made this beautiful wooden plaque of the verse from Joshua 24:15. Although he has made many, many things that are displayed throughout our home, this has to be one of my very favorite things.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and it is beautiful, Barb. You have a very talented husband.
February 17th, 2020  
