13 / 365
Last B&W Still Life Offering
These magnets fill the side of my fridge next to the stove, so I see them at least several times each day. I didn't even photograph the ones on the door to the freezer compartment. lol Maybe later! :-)
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
743
photos
34
followers
57
following
3% complete
Album
Overflow...
NIKON D5600
23rd February 2020 11:59am
Tags
b&w
,
kitchen
,
magnets
,
decor
,
collections
