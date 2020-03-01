Previous
Moon Over Montana by bjywamer
20 / 365

Moon Over Montana

I finally succeeded in getting a shot of the moon which actually shows some of the shadows on is surface. Now looking forward to when it is full again to see what I can capture.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
