Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
57 / 365
Beringer Wine
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
982
photos
39
followers
66
following
15% complete
View this month »
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Latest from all albums
17
25
56
265
368
249
57
250
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th April 2020 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-52
Casablanca
ace
Oh such a memory this brings! When hubby and I visited California nearly 30 years ago, we took a tour at Beringer and our favourite Summer wine that we tasted was this White Zinfandel.
April 19th, 2020
Barb
ace
@casablanca
It and Muscato are about the only ones we like. Nothing too dry. We are into sweet stuff! lol
April 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close