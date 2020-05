Curiosity...

Trapper came up to the gap between the decking and the porch rail to peek through at me this afternoon.This was just below where all the birds were clustered, feeding on the sunflower seeds we had put out. I think he was curious about what was so yummy to eat up there, as one time he stood up with his nose as close to the feeder tray as he could stretch. :-) Love my nosy doggy!