Trapper

He wasn't too keen on my taking his photo. I needed a few to send to a friend who is going to paint his portrait. His left eye has looked a bit wonky ever since he had a brief eye infection. Thankfully, it cleared up with no problem, but our 12-year-old Sheltie was not so blessed and now has something our vet called "white eye" i.e., blind in that eye. :-(